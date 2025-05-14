“He’s still focused” - Superbon says Nong-O Hama remains committed to the craft despite legendary status in Muay Thai

Superbon is aware of Nong-O Hama's legendary status, and he can't help but admire the Thai icon's dedication to continue evolving in the sport he's already ruled over several times.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion's pedigree was on full display when he scored an inspiring unanimous decision win over rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 earlier this month at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Nong-O was in fine form in his return to the Bangkok stadium, which he helped carry to unprecedented prestige.

After shaking off a knockdown scare in the second round, Nong-O re-established his dominance and methodically picked Kongthoranee apart with a strong finish to the third.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon detailed how he marveled at Nong-O's commitment to the sport despite his stature as one of the greatest Muay Thai artists ever.

He said:

"I think like he focused on training, and he never gave up. And he trained really hard. Like, all the kids or everyone in the gym, he trained us, and program, everything that he could do. Every program that we give him, and then he trains really hard. He’s still focused on it."

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion served as Nong-O's chief trainer at ONE Fight Night 31 and oversaw the Thai legend's preparation at his gym, Superbon Training Camp.

Superbon was also in Nong-O's corner when the Thai icon avenged his earlier defeat to Kongthoranee from ONE Fight Night 28.

There are no official announcements, but Nong-O's win over the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender gave him a strong argument to contend for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Superbon in awe of Nong-O's grit against Kongthoranee

Kongthoranee has the power to stop anyone who stands in front of him, but Nong-O Hama is made from a different cloth.

The Thai legend was nearly floored when he absorbed a terrifying flurry from Kongthoranee in the second round of their ONE Fight Night 31 duel, but that scare only ignited Nong-O's competitive flame.

During the card's post-fight interviews, Superbon said he was in pure awe of Nong-O's perseverance amid Kongthoranee's onslaught.

He said:

"At the beginning of the second round, he still did well, but the game changed because he was wobbled. Nong-O tried his best to avoid getting counted. And came back from the middle to the end of round two onwards. He looked much better in round three."

