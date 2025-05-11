Featherweight kickboxing king Superbon chomping at the bit for ONE Championship return

Because of his recent loss to Tawanchai PK Saenchai last January at ONE 170 in their ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title showdown, Superbon is itching to get back to action and get a win.

According to Superbon, he's the only fighter in their team at Superbon Training Camp who is coming off a loss, which is why the eagerness to fight again continues to shoot up.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion shared this during his ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight interview:

"I hope I'll get to fight soon because I'm the only athlete in the gym who is still in the losing column. Everyone else has won."

Check out Superbon's interview below:

Superbon witnessed the unanimous decision win of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai ringside, as he was part of his corner along with former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

The 34-year-old athlete also helped Nong-O prepare for this second encounter with the 28-year-old contender as they trained together in their gym in Bangkok.

Superbon lauds Nong-O's grit and perseverance against Kongthranee at ONE Fight Night 31

Although he fully believed that Nong-O could exact his revenge against Kongthoranee, Superbon still gave him his well-deserved credit for showing immense grit and determination during the fight, especially in the second round, where he was rocked.

Superbon also pointed out that Nong-O effectively displayed a wider variety of attacks compared to Kongthoranee, which helped him sway the judges in giving him the victory.

The Thai superstar stated this during the same ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight interview, where he proclaimed:

"I think Nong-O did better in all three rounds, but it was kinda worrying in the second round. But because he has a strong heart and lot of weapons, he did well."

