Battle-tested legend Nong-O says it’s satisfying to silence critics claiming he’s too old: “I've seen these comments” 

Age is nothing but a number for the timeless Nong-O Hama.

The 38-year-old Muay Thai legend takes great pride in proving his critics wrong time and time again. At ONE Fight Night 31, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion tuned out the noise with a vintage performance against rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Showcasing the grit, IQ, and crushing power that made him one of the greatest fighters in 'The Art of Eight Limbs', Nong-O shut down the No. 3 ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender and avenged an earlier setback in the process.

Nong-O, of course, endured some criticism after falling short in his flyweight debut against the same opponent last February. While the Evolve MMA affiliate never forgot the harsh words he received, he let his dynamic fists do the talking with a resounding response. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Nong-O said:

"I've seen these comments for a little while. I acknowledge it. I know that a lot of people are saying that I'm older now. I should retire. I am older now, and there's no way that I can win against people who are younger than me".

Superbon wants Nong-O vs Rodtang for vacant flyweight Muay Thai gold

As far as Superbon is concerned, Nong-O deserves a spot to vie for the vacant 135-pound Muay Thai throne. It's only fair for the 38-year-old to face the current no.1 contender and former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a colossal Thai-on-Thai showdown.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing kingpin told ONE Championship:

"If it's Rodtang, I think it's fun. Fighting with Rodtang, you have to do your homework to defend against his punches. Rodtang's punches are scary."

Watch Nong-O's full SCMP MMA interview:

