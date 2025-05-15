“It was a challenge” - Thai legend Nong-O Hama reveals he went the extra mile in his training camp for Kongthoranee rematch

Nong-O Hama knew he had to create some magic when he prepared for his rematch against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Fortunately for the Thai legend, he pulled off the spectacular when he outclassed Kongthoranee via unanimous decision in their flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 31 earlier this month at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Nong-O admitted that he had to tweak his game plan against an in-prime Kongthoranee in Bangkok.

Nong-O Hama said:

"Yes, it was a challenge. He is young and he is very tough and he's also very skilled. So for myself, I try to train hard in order to go up against him."

Nong-O suffered a disappointing split decision loss to Kongthoranee in their previous fight at ONE Fight Night 28, which spoiled the 38-year-old's debut in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

With that bitter defeat lingering on his mind, the former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion brought the fight to his younger opponent in their rematch.

Nong-O was on his usual methodical approach when he dominated the 28-year-old Kongthoranee in the first round.

Kongthoranee retaliated in the second and nearly floored Nong-O with a flurry, but the Muay Thai icon dug deep into his bag and subdued his gassed-out opponent to see the third round.

Nong-O knew he had survived Kongthoranee's most powerful barrage, and he flipped the script in the third with a masterful display of offense to secure the unanimous decision win over the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender.

Watch Nong-O's entire interview below:

Nong-O Hama says he'll take on either Superlek or Rodtang despite their longstanding friendship

Nong-O Hama will stop at nothing in his quest to capture the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, including going over his good friends Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Nong-O said he has no qualms facing Rodtang, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, and Superlek, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, on his way to the throne.

He said:

"Well, I don't think it would be a problem. We all know that we go out, play football together, but when it comes to the ring, we are all professionals, and we will do our job. So I don't think there would be any challenges."

