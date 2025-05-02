Nong-O Hama 'not surprised' by Kongthoranee rematch after tightly contested duel in February: "A fun match"

Given how entertaining and exciting their first meeting was last February at ONE Fight Night 28, which resulted in a razor-thin split decision, Nong-O Hama expected an immediate rematch with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.
This second encounter between the two Thai striking maestros will happen on May 2 for the headliner of ONE Fight Night 31 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and Nong-O is pleased to have the opportunity to get one back against Kongthoranee, as he said during his recent interview with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post:
"I'm not surprised about the rematch, and I'm also happy to get this opportunity. I feel like the match between me and Kongthoranee was a fun match and also a little bit controversial."
Watch Nong-O Hama's interview here ahead of their flyweight Muay Thai rematch:
The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion looks to not only avenge his loss to the 28-year-old contender, but also record his maiden victory in the flyweight division after officially moving down in weight earlier this year.
Nong-O guns for another world title to further cement his legendary career in ONE Championship
Although he had already left a devastating trail of destruction during his reign as the undisputed king of the bantamweight division, the Evolve MMA representative still aims to capture another 26-pound golden belt - this time, in the flyweight Muay Thai division.
The striking legend wants to begin this quest with a victory against Kongthoranee in their impending sequel, as he told ONE Championship in his pre-fight interview:
"My goal remains the same. My dream is still as clear as before - to become a ONE world champion. I want to win another world championship again."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.