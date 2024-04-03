Nong-O Hama promises a "very good show" in Thai vs Thai clash against Kulabdam at ONE Friday Fights 58

Say what you will about 37-year-old former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai legend Nong-O Hama, but the veteran fighter is never in a boring fight.

Nong-O promises fans another epic performance when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring this Friday against a young star ready to take his name.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, Nong-O talked about facing a fellow Thai fighter for the first time in a long time.

The 37-year-old Bangkok native said:

"It's been a long time since I last fought a Thai. I think we are both very prepared and I think we would give the audience a very good show. I am looking forward to giving my best and my one hundred percent."

Nong-O Hama is set to lock horns with fellow Thai star Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After losing his belt to Jonathan Haggerty in April of 2023, Nong-O lost again to Scottish sensation Nico Carrillo last December. He is now looking to prevent a third straight loss, which has rarely ever happened in his career.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com this Friday morning, April 5th.

Nong-O Hama wants to make fans happy: "Looking forward for the fight to be fun and exciting"

At this stage in his career, Nong-O just wants to return to his old form and continue being a beacon of hope for his millions of fans in Thailand. Whether or not another world title run will come because of it is a moot point. Nong-O simply wants to entertain the audience the best way he knows how with sheer violence.

He told Sportsmanor:

"The thing I look forward to is the aspect of the fight being entertaining. I am really looking forward to entertaining the fans, and looking forward for the fight to be fun and exciting."

