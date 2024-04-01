Muay Thai legend Nong-O on why he prefers to face fellow Thais: “I can guess their styles”

If ex-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama had a choice between fighting a fellow Thai fighter or a foreign opponent, he would always choose the former every time.

This is what he shared during his most recent interview with Sportsmanor's YouTube channel, as he explained the key reasons for his point.

The 37-year-old Thai icon expounded:

"The comparison between Thai fighters and foreign fighters, they are different, of course, in terms of physicality and style of fighting. Although I haven't been fighting with any Thai for three years, but before that I've been familiar with Thai fighters. So I feel fighting with Thai fighters would be a lot easier because I can guess their styles."

Although Nong-O has defeated several foreign challengers like Hiroaki Suzuki, Felipe Lobo, Liam Harrison, and Alaverdi Ramazanov during his dominant reign as the division's unquestioned king for almost five years, his stylistic matchup still favors Thai opposition.

The Evolve MMA representative is currently at the tail-end of his preparation for his upcoming fight with Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai on April 5 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Nong-O sees an equal matchup with Kulabdam in terms of style and physicality

In his previous fight in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46, Nong-O fought Nico Carrillo and had to deal with his different style and height difference. However, he will now be more comfortable competing against a fellow Thai with an almost identical height.

Nong-O aims to get a convincing victory over the 'Left Meteorite' and make another run for the championship one last time before he finally hangs up the gloves and calls it a career.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms on April 5. Check your local listing for more details.