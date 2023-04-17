Nong-O Hama vows to stop Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama knows exactly what’s at stake in his next fight, and assures Thai fans he has everything under control, despite facing arguably his toughest challenge to date.

Nong-O Hama will face former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9, set in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday on April 21st.

The event will stream live to fans in the United States and Canada. Fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the event for free.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nong-O promised fans that by the end of the night, the golden belt will remain in his home country.

The 36-year-old Thai legend said:

“I will knock Jonathan Haggerty out, and I will do my best for my Thai fans. I will keep this belt among Thai people in Thailand.”

Nong-O promises not only to beat Haggerty, but to also knock him out. If he delivers on his promise, the massive Thai crowd in Bangkok will descend into a frenzy.

Nong-O joined ONE Championship in April of 2018, winning a unanimous decision over Fabio Pinca. He went on to win two more fights to earn a crack at the inaugural bantamweight Muay Thai belt in 2019 against Han Zi Hao.

The Thai legend has won every fight since, and has knocked out his last five opponents.

Meanwhile, Haggerty joined ONE Championship in 2019, winning a unanimous decision over the tough Joseph Lasiri.

He faced then ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Sam-A Gaiyanhadao, winning the world title behind a dominant performance. However, he surrendered the belt to phenom Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon shortly after and has been on the comeback trail since.

