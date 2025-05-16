  • home icon
Nong-O backs quick learner Johan Ghazali to hit his stride at ONE Fight Night 32: "I'm sure he'd perform well"

By James De Rozario
Modified May 16, 2025 16:53 GMT
(From left) Nong-O Hama and Johan Ghazali.
(From left) Nong-O Hama and Johan Ghazali.

Muay Thai icon Nong-O Hama has expressed complete confidence in teenage sensation Johan Ghazali ahead of his crucial matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

After falling short in two of his last three outings inside the Circle, 'Jojo' seeks to rediscover his rhythm and pick up his first win of 2025.

Standing in his way of victory inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, is Colombian slugger Diego Paez.

Nong-O, who has been Johan Ghazali's main sparring partner for this fight camp, believes the 18-year-old prodigy's ability to absorb knowledge quickly, plus his crushing knockout power, will translate to success in this flyweight Muay Thai clash.

"For Johan, in this fight, I'm sure he'd perform well," the Superbon Training Camp and Evolve MMA representative told the South China Morning Post.
"He learns very quickly, and I'm confident he can get the win in the fight."
Prior to his run of mixed results, the Malaysian-American phenom collected a five-match winning run in the promotion, including two sub-minute knockouts of Padetsuk Fairtex (16 seconds) and Edgar Tabares (36 seconds).

North American fans can witness Johan Ghazali's quest for redemption with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on June 6.

Watch the full interview here:

youtube-cover
Johan Ghazali weighs in on ONE Fight Night 32 test

Looking ahead to his highly anticipated return, Johan broke down everything that makes Paez a tough opponent during a recent chat with Combat Sports Today.

The Muay Thai specialist shared:

"Diego's an experienced fighter. I think he's more than a decade older than me. So, he's more experienced than me. He's strong. He's a very unorthodox fighter. So, you know, I like challenges."

The Colombian-American fighter aims to stun 'Jojo' and gain his first win in the organization after going down to a split decision to Sean Climaco in his promotional debut this past February.

