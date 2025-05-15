  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I like challenges” - Johan Ghazali embraces tough test against ‘experienced’ Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

“I like challenges” - Johan Ghazali embraces tough test against ‘experienced’ Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 15, 2025 23:53 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
[Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Johan Ghazali is always up for a challenge.

Ad

The 18-year-old phenom will get exactly that on Friday, June 6, when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a clash with Classic Fight Team product Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking ahead to their highly anticipated clash, Ghazali broke down everything that makes Paez a tough opponent. Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent interview, Ghazali said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Diego's an experienced fighter. I think he's more than a decade older than me. So, he's more experienced than me. He's strong. He's a very unorthodox fighter. So, you know, I like challenges."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Ghazali goes into the fight having come up short in two of his last three outings, including his most recent against unbeaten Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January.

Before his recent string of setbacks, Ghazali had one fight straight inside the ring, four of them coming via KO/TKO. 'JoJo' will look to get back to his winning ways inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Johan Ghazali hopes to one day share the Circle with Rodtang

Even with 25 career wins to his credit, Johan Ghazali is only 18 years old. By all accounts, his combat sports career is just getting started.

Ad

However, that does not mean the Malaysian-American doesn't have some big goals for himself. In particular, a future clash with Thai superstar and former ONE world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon:

"I mean, I don't know. Anything can happen. He's not that old, but he's obviously had like three hundred to four hundred fights already. He's been doing this since he was a baby. So, we never know".
Ad
"They could retire anytime. It's definitely possible. But I don't know. I love the guy. I love his style. He's definitely an idol in the sport right now."

As awesome as Ghazali vs. Rodtang sounds, 'JoJo' will have to get through the always dangerous Diego Paez first.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

About the author
Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Twitter icon

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications