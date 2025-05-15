“I like challenges” - Johan Ghazali embraces tough test against ‘experienced’ Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali is always up for a challenge.

The 18-year-old phenom will get exactly that on Friday, June 6, when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a clash with Classic Fight Team product Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Looking ahead to their highly anticipated clash, Ghazali broke down everything that makes Paez a tough opponent. Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent interview, Ghazali said:

"Diego's an experienced fighter. I think he's more than a decade older than me. So, he's more experienced than me. He's strong. He's a very unorthodox fighter. So, you know, I like challenges."

Ghazali goes into the fight having come up short in two of his last three outings, including his most recent against unbeaten Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January.

Before his recent string of setbacks, Ghazali had one fight straight inside the ring, four of them coming via KO/TKO. 'JoJo' will look to get back to his winning ways inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Johan Ghazali hopes to one day share the Circle with Rodtang

Even with 25 career wins to his credit, Johan Ghazali is only 18 years old. By all accounts, his combat sports career is just getting started.

However, that does not mean the Malaysian-American doesn't have some big goals for himself. In particular, a future clash with Thai superstar and former ONE world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon:

"I mean, I don't know. Anything can happen. He's not that old, but he's obviously had like three hundred to four hundred fights already. He's been doing this since he was a baby. So, we never know".

"They could retire anytime. It's definitely possible. But I don't know. I love the guy. I love his style. He's definitely an idol in the sport right now."

As awesome as Ghazali vs. Rodtang sounds, 'JoJo' will have to get through the always dangerous Diego Paez first.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

