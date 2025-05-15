“I love his style” - Johan Ghazali hopeful to share the Circle with idol Rodtang in the near future

Teen phenom Johan Ghazali has set some big goals in his Muay Thai journey. Among them is having the opportunity to go up against one of the sport's best in Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

'Jojo' made this known in an interview with Combat Sports Today, highlighting what it would mean to him to share the Circle against a fighter he looks up to before it was too late.

The 18-year-old Malaysian-American fighter said:

"I mean, I don't know. Anything can happen. He's not that old, but he's obviously had like three hundred to four hundred fights already. He's been doing this since he was a baby. So, we never know. They could retire anytime. It's definitely possible. But I don't know. I love the guy. I love his style. He's definitely an idol in the sport right now."

Check out the interview below:

Even early in his professional journey, Ghazali has made significant inroads, widely considered as among the emerging forces in the 'art of eight limbs' in ONE Championship. He has compiled a 6-2 record since making his promotional debut in February 2023, with five of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Rodtang, 27, meanwhile, remains a force in the flyweight Muay Thai division in ONE Championship. He long held the division's world title until he was stripped of it in his last defense in November for missing weight.

Johan Ghazali embraces standing as one of the key new-generation Muay Thai fighters

As he progresses with his Muay Thai career, Johan Ghazali is aware that he is being counted on to represent the new-generation fighters in the sport. He is embracing it, looking to represent himself and the community well. He shared this in the same interview with Combat Sports Today, relaying that he is taking what he does seriously and looking to excel in it as he develops.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym/Superbon Training Camp affiliate said:

"Absolutely [I can represent]. I am the one. You know, I know it, the people know it, the promotion knows. So, you know, honestly, this is what I think; I'm easy to promote - I can speak English, I can speak Malay, I can speak a little bit of Thai."

Ghazali returns to action on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video. He will be up against Colombian-American fighter Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai joust, part of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ghazali and Paez are gunning for a bounce-back victory at ONE Fight Night 32 after dropping their respective matches previously.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

