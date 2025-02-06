  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  Nong-O says his experience fighting bigger guys will be key in resurrecting his career at flyweight: "I take it as my advantage"

Nong-O says his experience fighting bigger guys will be key in resurrecting his career at flyweight: “I take it as my advantage”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 06, 2025 09:18 GMT
Nong-O Hama - Photo by ONE Championship
Nong-O Hama - Photo by ONE Championship

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai legend Nong-O Hama is making his flyweight debut in the world's largest martial arts organization this weekend.

And the 38-year-old Muay Thai icon has big plans for his new division.

For one, Nong-O believes he has what it takes to become a world champion once again, and with his experience fighting bigger opponents at bantamweight all these years, the veteran says he has a distinct advantage over his foes.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nong-O Hama says he's excited to mix it up with the best at flyweight.

The 38-year-old Evolve MMA and Hama Muay Thai gym representative stated:

"Coming down to this division, the impact force will be more even. I may not have much of an advantage, but I have fought some big guys before. So I take it as my advantage."

Needless to say, fans are excited to witness Nong-O in his element and want to see just how much damage the old veteran can do against the younger generation.

Nong-O Hama to face young star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

Former bantamweight Muay Thai champ Nong-O Hama will take on rising young fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai fight.

The two trade leather in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nong-O Hama's next bout.

Edited by C. Naik
