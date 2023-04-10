Nong-O will stick to bantamweight Muay Thai, says he’s too old to switch

Long fighting in the bantamweight division, Thai superstar Nong-O Hama has no plans of shifting in weight class or sport anytime soon.

Now 36 years old, the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion said he feels it is already late in the game to move to another division or a different sport that ONE Championship offers. Instead, he said he would rather stay in his lane and continue to dominate the competition.

Nong-O told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I am now 36 years old, which is considered old in boxing. If I want to start fighting in other rules, I’ll need to start over. And if I want to gain weight to fight in a higher division, I’d be an underdog.”

The Evolve MMA affiliate added:

“I’ll stick with bantamweight and defend my World Championship as long as I can to make history!”

Nong-O has undeniably been dominant in Muay Thai in the bantamweight division, particularly under ONE Championship's banner.

Since joining the promotion in 2018, he has been undefeated in 10 matches, with a 50% finish rate. His impressive journey saw him become the world champion in February 2019 and after that make seven successful title defenses, the latest coming just this past January over Russia's Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Nong-O plunges back into the title defense on April 21, this time against British challenger Jonathan Haggerty in the headlining match at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video, happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, apart from stopping the reign of the Thai champion, Jonathan Haggerty is out to become a two-division ONE Muay Thai world champion after previously holding the flyweight belt.

ONE Fight Night 9 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

