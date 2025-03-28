Norma Dumont found out her husband was cheating right before Noche UFC, explains why he was still present in corner

Norma Dumont recently opened up about finding out about her ex-husband's infidelity right before her fight against Irene Aldana at Noche UFC and explained why he was still present in her corner.

Dumont is coming off an impressive unanimous decision victory over Aldana at Noche UFC last September. The Brazilian pushed Aldana to the limit over 15 minutes, which caused significant facial injuries and bleeding for the Mexican.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Dumont revealed that she was going through the motions of being cheated on by her husband of 14 years during the fight, having found out about his affair only three weeks prior. Explaining his presence in her corner, she said:

"What happened was, I found out a little before the fight that he was cheating on me. So, we went through the whole thing and got a divorce... So, it was before the fight, matter of fact, about three weeks before the fight."

She continued:

"This was a 14-year marriage. He was always my coach the entire time, but the fight was there, and there was no time to change corners. There would be no time to adapt to somebody new... We didn't want to speak about it before the fight because we didn't want that to overshadow the fight. The fight was really what was important."

Catch Norma Dumont's comments below (13:30):

Norma Dumont calls for Kayla Harrison fight for interim women's bantamweight title

Norma Dumont recently shared her thoughts on the women's bantamweight division and proposed a fight against Kayla Harrison for the interim title. Dumont also suggested Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington as potential opponents.

Speaking to MMA Junkie in an interview, the Brazilian shared her two cents on the matter and said:

"It’s a little bit weird, the division right now. It seems that Julianna [Pena] is not fighting Kayla, or is avoiding Kayla, or whatever her problem is. I think that the right fight would be me against Ketlen [Vieira] or Raquel [Pennington], which is the fight to make since we’re right up there in the division."

She continued:

"If Julianna and Kayla doesn’t happen, I could fight Kayla for an interim title. That’s kind of what I think is fair so that the division evolves... If Julianna vs. Kayla doesn’t happen, I’m the one in line for an interim title shot. It’s the fight that makes sense. There’s nobody else." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Watch the full interview below:

