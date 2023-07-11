"Not your average abuelita" - Jorge Masvidal and Grandma Khabib share warm embrace at Gamebred FC media day

Former UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal met up with 'Grandma Khabib' at a recently held Gamebred FC media day.

Nelly Gonzalez, popularly known as 'Grandma Khabib', is a superfan of the retired UFC fighter. Back in 2021, Nelly Gonzalez wanted to click a picture with Khabib Nurmagomedov for her 66th birthday and drove about four hours to the UFC headquarters in hopes of meeting 'The Eagle'.

Her efforts did not go in vain as she was noticed holding a sign for Khabib Nurmagomedov and was called inside of the UFC headquarters by Dana White, who set up a meeting between her and 'The Eagle'.

Since then, 'Grandma Khabib' has become a staple in the MMA community and is often seen attending events. She did the same recently by going to the Gamebred FC's media day, where she got to meet Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal took to Instagram to share a video where he and 'Granda Khabib' can be seen sharing a warm embrace. He captioned the post by saying:

"Not your average abuelita.. @grandmakhabib a legend. Gracias por el amor y cariño. #fightnight #supernecessary @gamebredfc"

Grandma Khabib: Jorge Masvidal reveals he wasn't informed about the BMF title changing hands by the UFC

Masvidal recently broke his silence about the BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier. Interestingly, one would assume that the UFC would at least inform the inaugural BMF champion about the decision to put the title on the line following his retirement. However, that wasn't the case.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Jorge Masvidal spoke about how the UFC did not inform him about the plan to have Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fight for the vacant BMF title. He said:

"It's not like they told me or anything... I mean at the end of the day it's not like knowing or not knowing does anything. It's not like my yes or no means anything. It's a company and a business and they run the final shots. I mean, I'm happy they asked me for any of my inputs as far as like if I wanted to do some interviews."

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments below (19:10):

