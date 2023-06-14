What is the BMF belt in the UFC? Islam Makhachev claims it is for those who can never be champions

In a recent interview, Islam Makhachev trashed the BMF title that was created by the UFC in 2019.

BMF stands for Baddest Motherf****r. The title was first given to the winner of the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244. What was supposed to be a one-time thing will now be up for grabs when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje headline UFC 291.

While speaking to Daniel Cormier, Makhachev gave his thoughts on the belt:

"Brother, honestly this belt is for the bums you know. First time who fight for this belt? Diaz and Masvidal, the people who can never be champion you know, they give him some belt. Guys, be happy, fight for BMF."

Makhachev went on to talk about how both Poirier and Gaethje have fought for the 'real' belt multiple times, but since they could not win that title, Dana White made another belt they could fight for. The Dagestani fighter also said that if he ever won the BMF belt, he would not keep it.

Check out the interview below (1:17):

Dana White seemingly confirms rematch between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira took on Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 this past weekend and came away with a dominant win. Although Islam Makhachev was not impressed, Dana White saw enough to hint at a rematch between Oliveira and Makhachev duing the post-event press conference. The UFC president stated:

"He looked like a world beater tonight and I'm excited for him and Islam to fight again. It's the thing that makes sense. Let's not play games, that's the fight that makes sense, that's the fight that should happen and I'm excited to see it again."

Take a look at the clip below:

Islam Makhachev is not very keen on fighting Oliveira again. The 155-pound king, who beat the Brazilian to win the belt at UFC 280 last year, believes he is on a different level to 'do Bronx' and wants a fresh opponent next time out. However, White made it clear that it is a fight he would like to see happen and if Oliveira proves himself again, it will be hard to deny him another crack at the Dagestani fighter.

