“Not bad for a Gi guy” - BJJ GOAT ‘Buchecha’ looks back on his incredible ADCC legacy

In sports, talk of an athlete’s legacy is always being brought up, regardless of their age. Fans tend to have differing views on who they see as the GOAT - the 'Greatest of All Time'.

But in submission grappling, one name that has a bulletproof case for GOAT status is that of ONE Championship MMA heavyweight star Marcus Almeida.

The Sao Paulo, Brazil-born fighter has been synonymous with success at the international level of submission grappling after taking home six ADCC medals throughout his career - two of them being gold medals in 2013 and 2017.

Additionally, the man widely known as ‘Buchecha’ also has an innumerable amount of gold medals in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, with a total record of 128 wins over 142 matches, including 67 finishes.

Almeida, who’s a 17-time BJJ world champion, is now 34 years old. While he has given MMA his full attention under ONE Championship, it has not stopped him from looking back on his past success through Instagram:

“ADCC. What a ride, amazing battles and great memories! 3 times competing (2013, 2017, 2019). 6 Medals🥇🥇🥈🥈🥉🥉 And No Regrets. Not bad for a Gi Guy.”

‘Buchecha’ shares inspiring tale of recovering from injury

The IBJJF Hall of Famer is no stranger to the woes of injury as he has dealt with many over the years, yet it has not stopped him from becoming an elite-level MMA star.

‘Buchecha’ hopes that those working their way back to fighting condition will heed his advice and inspire others to keep fighting for their dreams.

Though Almeida is yet to be announced for a ONE Championship card in 2024, fans continue to hope that he can rise through the ranks and eventually challenge for a ONE world championship soon.