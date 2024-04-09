"Not a chance he beats Malykhin" - Fans firmly stand behind Anatoly Malykhin after Ben Tynan's world title call-out

Fight fans firmly stand behind Anatoly Malykhin after being called out by surging heavyweight contender Ben 'Vanilla Thunder' Tynan on Friday.

The Canadian MMA fighter brought down the house in Bangkok on April 5 with another entertaining finish against heavyweight veteran Duke 'The Duke of Canberra' Didier at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas.

The rapid first-round victory by ground and pound has caught the attention of the stacked 265-pound division, especially Anatoly Malykhin, who watched the fights from inside the Lumpinee Stadium.

Post-victory, 'Vanilla Thunder' issued an official call-out of the ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion, stating:

"It may not be next, but I'm coming, brother."

Anatoly Malykhin then made a pledge of his own following Tynan's announcement with this next video on Instagram, which has had all the fans online in stitches.

"This guy, no speed, no power, no technique. Easy money! This guy? 2 time bonus for me."

Check out the hilarious fan comments below:

Fan comments #1

Fan comments #2

Anatoly Malykhin is in good shape to face the next big contender to his heavyweight throne

'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin has more than enough potential challengers to go around in three different divisions. But right now, only the heavyweight division is in the hot seat.

Two serious contenders, 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane and Amir Aliakbari, are at the top of Malykhin's hit list. Both deserve the world title shot after garnering a string of winning streaks over the past two years. Alikabari, however, has more of an edge, seeing as this will be his second match with the current world champion.

But Malykhin is indifferent as to who he will face next. Talking about the prospects of going against one or the other for his next heavyweight MMA world title defense, Malykhin hilariously told ONE:

"I am ready to go in the ring with both of them on the same night."

