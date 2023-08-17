"Not cool bro", "Looks more like Dillon" - KSI mocks Tommy Fury's appearance with a near-disabled 'lookalike,' mixed reactions pour in

YouTuber and celebrity boxer KSI, also known as Olajide Olatunji, is set to face off against Tommy Fury, the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in an upcoming boxing match scheduled for October 14.

In the lead-up to the fight, KSI took to Twitter to take a dig at his opponent by sharing a video of a person who resembled Tommy Fury with a near-disabled appearance. He captioned the video:

"Can’t lie, Tommy Fury has never looked better."

The tweet instantly garnered attention and reactions from fans and followers. While some found the tweet humorous and engaged in the banter, others criticized KSI for being insensitive and using a person with a special-abled appearance for a joke.

Check out the tweet below:

"Using a disabled person for your punch line on a joke, if Jake Paul or Sneako, any other guy did this you guys would be blasting them."

"Why you making fun of disabled people"

"Making fun of handicapped people who are in great shape, this the type of person you are ? Disgrace ! Learn somethings about respect from"

Some fans even noted that the individual in the video resembled MMA fighter Dillon Danis more than Tommy Fury:

"Looks more like Dillon"

"Not funny at all man."

As the fight between KSI and Tommy Fury approaches, it remains to be seen how these interactions might influence the overall atmosphere surrounding the match and the fighters involved.

KSI reacts to Jake Paul's decision to ban PRIME at boxing event against Nate Diaz

The rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul has reached a point where it has spilled over into various aspects of their professional lives.

The latest development in their feud was evident at a recent boxing event where Jake Paul took on Nate Diaz.

PRIME, a sports drink company co-owned by KSI and Jake Paul's brother Logan, found itself caught in the crossfire. In a move that underlines the depth of their animosity, Jake Paul reportedly banned any PRIME products from being present at the event, including denying his brother Logan entry into the ring with any PRIME-branded items.

The 30-year-old, in a segment on his YouTube channel, didn't hold back in expressing his thoughts on Jake Paul's behavior. He criticized Jake's apparent insecurity and his need to assert control over the event.

The Youtuber-turned boxer suggested that Jake Paul's actions were driven by a desire to keep the spotlight on himself and minimize any promotion of PRIME, thereby attempting to overshadow his rivals.

"The fact that DAZN didn't even allow Logan Paul to enter the area with a PRIME bottle or his PRIME chain or anything PRIME... outrageous. Just again, super weird behavior. Why does he [Jake Paul] care soo much? He is so triggered by me. You are insecure about PRIME, and you're insecure about the PRIME card being promoted on your event because you want it to be all about you, you, you."

Check out the Brit's response [13:57]: