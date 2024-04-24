"Not easy" - Paulo Costa and fans in splits as Alexander Volkov drops hilarious 'daily routine' reel

UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious reel that left many of his fans, as well as a few fellow fighters, in splits.

The clip sees Volkov donning a number of different attires, with Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Free Bird' playing in the background. He takes things one step further, as his kids also make an appearance towards the end.

Many fans, as well as fellow UFC fighter Paulo 'Borrachinha' Costa took to the comments section to react.

The UFC middleweight wrote:

"Not easy."

One user expressed their excitement for his next fight, writing:

"Can’t wait for your next fight champ."

Another user added:

"How I imagine the boys getting ready 5 mins before function starts."

One user added their prediction for Volkov's upcoming fight against Sergei Pavlovich, writing:

"How many minutes do you think you will be carried out. More flattering than Lewis."

User @grafftiedman referenced Volkov's resemblance to Ivan Drago, a prominent character in the Rocky series of films, writing:

"Canada rocks with drago."

Alexander Volkov to face Sergei Pavlovlich at UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22

Following his submission win over Tai Tuivasa back in Sept. 2023, Alexander Volkov's next assignment is a heavyweight clash against former interim title challenger Sergei Pavlovich. The fight has been scheduled for the UFC's return to Saudi Arabia on June 22.

Volkov, who holds a professional MMA record of 37-10, is riding a three-fight win streak heading into the bout, with wins over Tai Tuivasa, Alexander Romanov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Pavlovich, on the other hand, is coming off a first-round KO loss to interim champion Tom Aspinall. He looked nigh unstoppable prior to the bout against Aspinall but ended up on the receiving end of a brutal knockout in the very first round.

Will Pavlovich's explosive power be too much for Volkov's technical acumen? Only time will tell. With a win, both men have a chance to put themselves in the title picture at heavyweight, making this clash an extremely important one.