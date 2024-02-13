“Not even Thor could stop him right now” - Anatoly Malykhin the one-sided favorite over Reinier de Ridder weeks before ONE 166

Fight fans believe reigning two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin will make history in his return to the Circle at ONE 166.

At ONE 166 On March 1, Malykhin — the promotion’s reigning light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA titleholder — will go for an unprecedented third belt when he meets reigning and defending ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

With their highly anticipated rematch just a few short weeks away, ONE Championship wants to know who you see coming out on top.

“What‘s your prediction for Reinier de Ridder vs. Anatoly Malykhin II on March 1 at ONE 166: Qatar? 🤔”

Fans flocked to the comments section and showed an overwhelming amount of support for Anatoly Malykhin, believing the Russian juggernaut will leave Qatar with a third world title strapped around his waist.

“MALYKHIN WILL WIN BY TKO 1r. 3:27 🏆🏆🏆”

“History will be made! 🏆🏆🏆”

“No disrespect to de Ridder, but I have seen Malykhin in person and at Lumpinee and not even Thor could stop him right now.”

“My prediction, the third belt on the shoulder @anmalykhin 🙌”

“@anmalykhin 3 belt must be on point 🔥🔥”

“@anmalykhin sleep time 3 belts time”

“Ooh this could make mma history. There’s no way it could be topped”

Reinier de Ridder determined to set things right in second scrap with Anatoly Malykhin

This will be the second meeting between Anatoly Malykhin and Reinier de Ridder, the first going down at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022. On that night, ‘Sladkiy’ secured a stunning first-round knockout of the Dutchman to claim the ONE light heavyweight MMA world championship. This time, Malykhin will attempt to take de Ridder’s last remaining remnant of ONE gold.

After acknowledging that he dropped the ball in their first meeting more than a year ago, Reinier de Ridder is ready to earn a bit of redemption against the Russian finisher.

“I made a mistake,” de Ridder told ONE Championship in a recent interview. “I wasn’t myself. I dropped the ball, and I’m looking to make good on this one.”

ONE 166: Qatar airs live on Friday, March 1, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.