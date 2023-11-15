“Not every day is going to be a perfect day” – Jackie Buntan on the biggest lesson she learned from coach and mentor Bryan Popejoy

Filipino-American fighter Jackie Buntan takes pride in persevering in developing her game. It is a lesson she learned from coach and mentor Bryan Popejoy.

The 26-year-old striker has long been training under Popejoy and his team at Boxing Works in Lawndale, California, and has had considerable success because of it, particularly in ONE Championship which she is a part of since 2021.

In an interview with Alex Wendling on YouTube, Jackie Buntan spoke of her experience working with the Boxing Works owner and coach, highlighting how he never fails to impart the value of putting in the work in whatever one does.

The strawweight Muay Thai fighter said:

“I don't know, there are too many. I think with, you know, different personalities always come into this sport. As a kid I've always been laidback so it's definitely been kind of easy to understand this mindset.”

“But he definitely always taught me that not every day is going to be a perfect day. You're not going to have perfect reps every time you train but what matters is you keep coming the next day, the next day, and the next day. It's a new day. You have a whole new day to get better, get better reps in and just keep learning and keep absorbing.”

Check out what she had to say below:

Following a solid amateur career in North America, Jackie Buntan made her ONE Championship debut in February 2021 and has won five of her six fights to date. Her lone defeat came in April last year at the hands of Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, losing by unanimous decision.

Back in December, she was able to touch base with her Filipino roots and compete in front of fans in the Philippines. She defeated Amber Kitchen of the United Kingdom by unanimous decision. It was an experience she said was very enriching and something she wants to do again.

Jackie Buntan was supposed to take on world champion Sundell in a rematch back in September at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video but had to withdraw over personal reasons. She was quick to say, however, that it was just a pause in her journey and vowed to come back in no time.