"Not everybody is mass hallucinating" - Ex-Pentagon UFO whistleblower David Grusch gives Joe Rogan '100% certain' update on existence of aliens

David Grusch has seemingly given Joe Rogan an intriguing update regarding the existence of aliens/ETs (Extra-Terrestrials). A former US intelligence operative and ex-United States Air Force (USAF) officer, Grusch gained prominence for his work as a UFO whistleblower in 2023.

On the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast this month (November 2023), David Grusch reiterated his claims that the American government is in possession of alien spaceships and alien beings. He alleges they're concealing that information from the public.

David Grusch indicated top-tier US officials, including late US politician Harry Reid, acknowledged the government had concrete evidence of alien existence. Furthermore, Grusch implied that the US government had harmed/killed many people to prevent proof of alien existence from being unraveled in the public domain.

As reported by Marca, David Grusch insinuated that former US President Barack Obama confirmed the existence of aliens while speaking to him. The report suggested that during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Obama alluded the government has pertinent evidence of ET equipment and alien beings. Speaking to Joe Rogan, Grusch stated:

"Are we alone? Well, the answer is we're not alone. And I know that with a 100 percent certainty, which as an intel officer, 'You never say 100 percent!' But all things pointed towards [that]. Based on the people I talked to, like Harry Reid, and I use him as an example. But I talked to the highest of the high people you can possibly talk to; if you catch my drift."

"So, unless all of them are lying, and they're covering up something else, which I don't even know what it would be at this point. Because the phenomenon is real. It's been going on for thousands of years. People have been seeing strange things, and not everybody is mass hallucinating."

Joe Rogan's take on the USA UFO shootout in 2023

Earlier this year (2023), the US authorities had confirmed that they'd shot down a Chinese spy balloon and three other UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) too. Nevertheless, they announced the three latter UAVs/UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) shot down weren't Chinese spy devices, leading many to argue that those three UFOs were alien vehicles.

UFC commentator and podcast mogul Joe Rogan has often spoken about aliens, Extra-Terrestrials, and the other mysteries of the universe on the JRE Show. Weighing in on the USA UFO shootings, Rogan asserted that he's excited to live in a time when it seems highly probable that humans would encounter aliens/ETs. The MMA personality tweeted:

"What a fun and bizarre time to be alive. Latest three UFOs shot down likely not Chinese spy devices: US."

