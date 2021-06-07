"Not a good look for Floyd" - Daniel Cormier reacts to Logan Paul going the distance against the undefeated boxer

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight.

Hats off to Logan Paul. He went 8 rounds with greatest boxer ever. Not a good look for Floyd. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 7, 2021

Cormier praised the YouTuber-turned-boxer for going toe-to-toe with 'Money', arguably the best boxer in the sport's history, for the full eight rounds of the scheduled exhibition match.

'DC' also said that Mayweather's failure to knockout Paul, who had a professional boxing record of 0-1 before the fight, reflected badly on the veteran boxer's part.

Earlier in the fight, the former UFC champion had noticed that the YouTuber was getting fatigued but he still managed to survive 8 rounds with Mayweather.

Logan Paul is fatigued!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul goes the distance against Floyd Mayweather

#MayweatherPaul Not KO’d but big W for Logan Paul landing more shots on Floyd than Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/2g7msIeZaL — President Kanye West (@yeezertothe) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul surprised many viewers around the world when he managed to go the eight-round distance with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match. As can be seen from the video above, the 26-year-old also managed to land some solid punches on Mayweather during the fight.

Paul threw caution to the wind at the end of the first round and started throwing wild punches at Mayweather.

Logan just button mashing at this point #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/ExWxlT9OGS — Luca (@__lucaaaa) June 7, 2021

At one point, the YouTuber also punched 'Money' on his backside at the end of the fourth round.

Many people criticized the bout as the fighters spent most of their time in clinches. Mayweather was criticized for the same reason that Paul was praised for. The former boxing world champion's inability to knockout Paul left a bad taste in boxing fans' mouths.

Although Mayweather was the superior fighter in the match, no official winner was announced later on.

Edited by Avinash Tewari