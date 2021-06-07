Watch: When an Exhausted Logan Paul punched Floyd Mayweather on the backside

Floyd Mayweather Jr. outclassed Logan Paul for the entirety of the exhibition boxing bout. The fight was mostly a dull affair, but a laugh-out-loud moment occurred in the fourth round of the fight. As the round came to a close, Paul punched Mayweather on his backside. This amused many combat fans on the internet.

You can watch the video below:

Logan Paul smacks Floyd on the ass 🤣🤣🤣#MayweatherPaul

The YouTuber, who got exhausted in the early rounds of the fight, decided to have a little fun and thus punched Floyd in the bum before the referee was able to separate the two.

Floyd Mayweather outperforms Logan Paul in the boxing match

Floyd Mayweather schooled Logan Paul at every moment of the much-anticipated exhibition bout. The fight lasted for the entirety of the eight rounds, and no official winner was declared.

Paul came out slinging wild punches in the early rounds but was exhausted very easily. From that point, it was the Floyd Mayweather show. 'Money' showed that he still has his defensive skills intact as Mayweather dodged most of Paul's punches.

'Pretty Boy' landed a bunch of solid left hooks and body shots, the impact of which might be felt by Paul the next morning.

On paper, the striking differential was just 30 as Mayweather landed 86 strikes against Paul's 56. But the visuals will show you a completely different story.

MMA Twitter couldn't help itself from poking fun at both fighters engaged in a clinch multiple times during the fight.

Here's another Twitter user poking fun at Logan Paul for throwing wild punches in the very first round of the fight:

