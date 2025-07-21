"Not harder than the Sphere" - Dana White makes surprising comparison between 'very challenging' UFC Noche and potential White House card

Dana White recently shared his opinion in response to a question about the challenges of hosting a UFC event on the grounds of the White House compared to the Sphere in Las Vegas.

White gave his approval after his close friend and POTUS Donald Trump expressed his desire to organize a UFC event at the White House to celebrate America's 250th birthday on July 4 next year. Trump's remarks earlier this month sparked favorable reactions from several MMA superstars, including Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, who voiced their wish to compete at UFC White House.

During the UFC 318 post-fight press conference on Saturday, White was asked whether organizing the UFC White House event would be more difficult than Noche UFC 306, which the promotion hosted at the renowned Sphere. The UFC CEO asserted that hosting the event at the Sphere was more challenging, saying:

''The Sphere is, listen, there's been one person that's done the Sphere, right? I thought after we did it, people be running to the Sphere to do it. The Sphere is very challenging and very expensive. The difference with the White House is that, I don't think they've ever had anything very heavy out on the lawn. And the octagon alone weighs 20,000 pounds...it will be [harder] in its own ways, but not harder than the Sphere. Sphere is a very unique and very challenging.''

Check out Dana White's comments below (11:28):

When Dana White discussed the success of Noche UFC 306

Last year at Noche UFC 306, which took place at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Merab Dvalishvili dethroned then-champion Sean O'Malley in the main event. Meanwhile, Valentina Shevchenko captured the women's bantamweight gold from Alexa Grasso in the co-main event.

During the post-fight presser, Dana White offered his thoughts on the success of the pay-per-view event, saying:

''Literally the whole thing was seamless. It went perfectly. We didn't have a lot of time to rehearse. That was our big worry coming in here but the team absolutely nailed it... I told you guys leading up to this, the way it played out, tonight was meant to happen. We did it, we killed it! I'm literally getting blown up by everybody about this event. The other thing we accomplished was it translated well on the television too. I felt like it was a different experience then they get on a normal Saturday night.''

Check out Dana White's comments below (1:11):

