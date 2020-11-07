Not all heroes wear capes: UFC superstar Conor McGregor talks about helping first responders

Conor McGregor's has shown his generous side to the MMA world many times in the past. Most recently, he donated a sum of $100,000 to Tunnel to Towers Foundation for their COVID-19 relief fund.

The donation was made on First Responder's Day together with his whiskey company, Proper No. Twelve. The donations came from the sale of the former UFC Champion's 'One For All' t-shirts. 100 percent of the proceeds went to the families of the first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty during the pandemic.

With this sum, Conor McGregor's total contribution to Tunnel to Towers, an non-profit organization dedicated to first responders, crossed $1.2 million this year.

Happy First Responder Day ❤️ https://t.co/c6jFWEKhh6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 28, 2020

Conor McGregor on his first responders donation

Conor McGregor shared a clip of a Fox 5 news program on his donation to Tunnel to Towers, and said that he was "honored to be in the position to give back".

Not all heroes wear capes 🦸‍♂️

Some make Irish Whiskey!

Thank you @FoxNews!

Honoured to be in the position to give back! 🇮🇪 ❤️ 🇺🇸 @ProperWhiskey #OneForAll pic.twitter.com/Wj0SonP3rb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 6, 2020

Tunnel to Towers COVID-19 heroes fund has been making temporary mortgage payments on the homes of military members and first responders who succumbed to the deadly disease, among other contributions.

Their website says:

“In response to COVID-19, Tunnel to Towers has established the COVID-19 Heroes Fund, pledging to support frontline health care workers by providing meals, personal protective equipment (PPE) and, should tragedy strike, financial relief through temporary mortgage payments on homes of health care workers who lose their lives to COVID-19 and leave behind young children.

The Foundation's COVID-19 Heroes Fund started with a pledge of $3 million, and has now reached $5 million thanks to the generosity of our donors."

Conor McGregor on choosing first responders as his cause

Conor McGregor pledged to donate $5 for every case of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey sold, up to a million dollars every year to the cause.

"Today, and every day, we honour the brave men and women who risk their lives for their communities. For every case of Proper No. Twelve sold around the world, $5 is donated to local First Responders—up to one million dollars annually."

Speaking to The Mac Life, Conor McGregor elaborated on why he chooses to donate for first responders. The Irishman explained that he considers first responders to be the real heroes of every community, and it was his way of showing respect to the work they do.

“First responders are the proper heroes of every community. We recognize and honor the sacrifices that first responders make to ensure their communities are as safe as possible. Please be sure to show some proper respect to local first responders today, and every day.”