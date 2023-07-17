"Not if I hit him right" - Francis Ngannou does not believe Tyson Fury will be able to get up the way he did against Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou has finally secured his long-awaited matchup with Tyson Fury. While initial reports, fueled by rumors from Eddie Hearn, indicated that they'd square off in an exhbition match, the two men will actually face each other in a bout under professional boxing rules on October 28.

The bout will reward 'The Predator' with the biggest payday of his life. However, from a competitive standpoint, hardly anyone believes that Ngannou poses much of a threat to 'The Gypsy King'. However, the Cameroonian knockout artist isn't counting himself out, and believes in his skills.

In an interview with SiriusXM Fight Nation, Francis Ngannou spoke about his chances against the reigning WBC heavyweight boxing champion. When asked about whether 'The Gyspy King' will manage to work his way back to his feet if he lands a blow, 'The Predator' said the following:

"Not if I hit him well. Yeah, if you brush him or something, yes, he will get up. But if you hit him right... imagine, imagine somebody taking a, like, Alistair Overeem punch and wake up. I'm walking out of the octagon, I'm walking out of the ring."

The former UFC heavyweight champion was referencing his past knockout over renowned MMA striker Alistair Overeem, asserting his belief that if he lands such a blow on Tyson Fury, his foe won't stand back up like he did against Deontay Wilder. That, however, remains to be seen.

As things stand, 'The Bronze Bomber' is among the most powerful punchers in boxing history. So fans are interested in seeing how Ngannou's knockout power measures up to Wilder's based on how Fury will take his blows.

What has Dana White said about Francis Ngannou's matchup with Tyson Fury?

UFC president Dana White has been a vocal critic of his former heavyweight titleholder ever since Francis Ngannou tried to negotiate a contract on his terms. It concluded with the Cameroonian knockout artist rejecting the most lucrative contract in the history of the promotion's heavyweight division.

This led to White claiming that Ngannou would never be welcomed back into the UFC. He later referred his former fighter's boxing prospects as a gimmick. But curiously, he has had nothing to say about Ngannou's bout with Fury now that it's been announced.

Instead, Ngannou took the chance to mention that he always seems to prove White wrong.