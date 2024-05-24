“Not many 17-year-olds [are] like me” - Johan Ghazali ready to meet the massive expectations placed on his shoulders

Johan Ghazali is aware of the lofty expectations placed on his young shoulders, and there isn't anyone on earth who's as confident as he is when it comes to fulfilling those near-impossible predictions.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong stated in a recent video under the promotion's official Instagram account that Ghazali has the potential to become one of Muay Thai's biggest stars.

While Ghazali has yet to get within striking distance of a world title, Sityodtong said the 17-year-old is already on the right path to achieve such a noble goal.

Johan Ghazali thus made it known that he is no ordinary teenager, and proclaimed to the world that he's ready to fulfill the challenge that so many people bestowed upon him.

"Thank you @yodchatri 👊❤️, not many 17-year-olds can handle this lifestyle but there are not many 17-year-olds like me. I will do my absolute best every time I step in that ring, guaranteed," wrote Ghazali in the post's comments section.

Ghazali is slowly creeping at a shot at ONE Championship gold, and the teenage phenom owns a perfect promotional record of 5-0 with four of his wins coming by way of knockout.

He now faces the biggest test of his career when he takes on multi-time Muay Thai world champion Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight matchup at ONE 167 on June 7.

ONE 167 emanates from Bangkok's Impact Arena and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali admits feeling left out of experiencing typical teenage activities

Johan Ghazali knew his chosen martial arts path meant he would sacrifice the typical teenage activities that high schoolers often engage in.

The 17-year-old looks to have his priorities straight in terms of his Muay Thai career and academics, but choosing to pursue a sporting profession meant he often skipped on hanging out with his friends and classmates.

Nevertheless, the teenage phenom found solace in the gym in his quest to become a world champion.

He told ONE Championship in an interview.

"It sucks to see my friends all going out, having fun, and I'm here. I enjoy it. But at the same time, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't jealous, right? But they're not doing what I am [doing]."