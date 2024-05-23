“But they’re not doing what I am” - Johan Ghazali admits finding solace training in the gym and honing his killer craft

Most teenagers are enjoying their youth and doing different things during this stage of their lives. But not Johan Ghazali. The 17-year-old phenom is already carving out a name for himself in the art of eight limbs.

In the buildup to his upcoming flyweight Muay Thai fight against veteran contender Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167 on June 7, which will emanate inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Ghazali had an interview with ONE Championship.

In a recent video that the promotion published on Instagram, 'Jojo,' mentioned the struggle of seeing his friends enjoying things that he should have been doing. He quickly mentioned that his focus is fully on honing his combat sports skills.

Johan Ghazali stated:

"It sucks to see my friends all going out, having fun, and I'm here. I enjoy it. But at the same time, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't jealous, right? But they're not doing what I am."

The Rentap Muaythai Gym representative currently rides a five-fight winning streak in ONE Championship and is coming off an incredible 36-second knockout of Edgar Tabares in December 2023 at ONE Fight Night 17.

Johan Ghazali looks to extend his win streak against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

Aside from Tabares, Johan Ghazali has already secured victories against Padetsuk Fairtex (in February 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 6), Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai (in May 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 18), Samurai Seeopal (in July 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 25), and Temirlan Bekmurzaev (in October 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 36).

Now, he aims to add Nguyen to his pile of victories and inch closer to his goal of fighting his idol, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, for the division's undisputed crown. Additionally, a win for him could give him a spot in the top five rankings of the loaded flyweight Muay Thai division.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.