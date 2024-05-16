Malaysian-American phenom Johan Ghazali is experiencing a meteoric rise in ONE Championship after sweeping his first five in the promotion since his arrival in February 2023.

Ghazali not only collected those wins in the usual manner through the judges' scorecards but has also done it in impressive fashion by knocking out his opponents in four of those bouts.

Due to his quick rise, he has drawn comparisons to the current undisputed divisional king, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who apparently is his idol as well.

In a recent YouTube video, 'Jojo' was highlighted by the world's largest martial arts organization. Along with his highlight-reel finishes, Ghazali also mentioned his quest to fight Rodtang down the line in his career for the world title.

The promotion wrote the video's description with:

"Before Malaysian-American superstar Johan Ghazali returns to action against Vietnamese sensation Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167 on Prime Video on June 7, learn about his incredible rise and dreams of facing his idol, Rodtang."

The Rentap Muaythai Gym athlete is coming off a 36-second demolition of Edgar Tabares in their match in December 2023 at ONE Fight Night 17 to extend his unbeaten run.

Johan Ghazali to face Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167 on June 7

Ghazali will be tested even further in his young professional career as he is scheduled to meet veteran contender Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai contest on June 7 at ONE 167.

The 17-year-old up-and-coming star wants to keep his immaculate record intact against Nguyen, and another win for Ghazali might earn him a spot in the top five rankings of the division.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.