  "Not for now" - Muay Thai and kickboxing champ Prajanchai says MMA transition is not part of his immediate plans 

“Not for now” - Muay Thai and kickboxing champ Prajanchai says MMA transition is not part of his immediate plans 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 16, 2025 15:33 GMT
Prajanchai raises his hands on the way to the Circle
Prajanchai raises his hands on the way to the Circle

Prajanchai PK Saenchai has proven he’s one of the sharpest strikers in the game, with world titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing under the ONE Championship banner. But when it comes to testing the waters in MMA, he’s not looking to make that leap. Or at least, not anytime soon.

The Thai star recently shared that while the idea of trying something new is always on his mind, a full MMA transition just doesn’t feel like the right fit.

"And I also don't think it really would be my expertise," he said. "I don't think I would be good at it, yeah, so I guess not for now, if there is a new sport, then maybe I'll consider it."
It’s a refreshingly honest take. While some strikers are eager to prove themselves in the all-around game, Prajanchai knows where his strengths lie, and he’s happy to keep leveling up within them.

Two-sport king Prajanchai cites eight-division boxing world champion Manny Pacquiao as his dream fight: “A really good opportunity”

Though MMA might be off the table, boxing isn't, and there is one massive name Prajanchai would love to share the ring with: Manny Pacquiao.

The Thai superstar isn’t shy about the kind of challenge he’d welcome next—and facing the legendary eight-division world boxing champion would be a dream scenario - even for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

"Well, yes, absolutely, if we can agree on the weight that we could meet in the middle and stuff, then that opportunity would be great for me," he told Sportskeeda MMA. "I think it'd be a great honor for me to fight with Manny Pacquiao, and also, yeah, I think it would be a really good opportunity."
It's all just ideas floating around for now - but if it's a fight that ONE Championship can afford to bring to the table, then by all means, Prajanchai will be jumping at the opportunity.

