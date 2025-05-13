  • home icon
Two-sport king Prajanchai cites eight-division boxing world champion Manny Pacquiao as his dream fight: “A really good opportunity”

By Ted Razon
Modified May 13, 2025 09:15 GMT
Prajanchai (L) and Manny Pacquiao (R) | Photo by ONE Championship and Associated Press/CNN
Prajanchai (L) and Manny Pacquiao (R) | Photo by ONE Championship and Associated Press/CNN

Achieving two-sport supremacy has certainly opened a ton of doors of opportunity for the prolific Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is now considered one of the finest strikers on the planet. Apart from global popularity and added riches, it also comes with the perk of possibly figuring in monumental superfights.

ONE Championship, of course, gives its fighters a chance to compete in dream match-ups across multiple combat sports.

In a recent Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive, Prajanchai revealed that the top entry on his wishlist will always be a showdown with one of the greatest boxers of all time, Filipino legend Manny 'PacMan' Pacquiao.

"Well, yes, absolutely, if we can agree on the weight that we could meet in the middle and stuff, then that opportunity would be great for me. I think it'd be a great honor for me to fight with Manny Pacquiao, and also, yeah, I think it would be a really good opportunity."
While known primarily for his excellence in 'The Art of Eight Limbs,' Prajanchai also comes from a distinguished boxing background. Before achieving double champ status in ONE Championship, the 30-year-old was also a former WBA Asia South Featherweight champion.

Prajanchai also wants a showdown with Takeru Segawa

Prajanchai knows a battle against Manny Pacquiao might just be a pipe dream at the moment, so he's shifting his attention to a more realistic opponent.

After successfully defending his strawweight Muay Thai world title with an emphatic finish of Ellis Badr Barboza last February, the PK Saenchai athlete wouldn't mind returning to kickboxing.

Prajanchai always seeks the best opponent possible, and wouldn't mind a clash against Japanese megastar Takeru 'The Natural Born Krusher' Segawa.

"If I have to rank him in kickboxing, I would put him at number one, but if I have to rank him in Muay Thai, I think that's a bit more difficult, maybe like three," he told Sportskeeda MMA.
Edited by Anurag Mitra
