"Not surprised. What a stud" - BJJ legend Tom DeBlass, Brian Ortega stack praise on Kade Ruotolo's revolutionary submission

BJJ virtuoso Tom DeBlass and UFC's Brian Ortega have praised Kade Ruotolo's recent victory over fellow jiu-jitsu black belt Francisco Lo.

The American sensation hasn't ceased to impress in his latest 180-pound non-title showdown at ONE Friday Night 21, which aired live on Friday, April 5, from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Following an intense and physical staredown between Ruotolo and Lo, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu gym representative gave his opposition a taste of that humble pie with an innovative below-arm, rear-naked-choke to solidify himself as the planet's top pound-for-pound grapplers.

Ocean County Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu head coach Tom DeBlass and American MM star Brian 'T-City' Ortega have taken to Instagram to heap praise on Ruotolo's highlight-reel finish with the comments:

This incredible victory marks Kade Ruotolo's sixth straight win and second submission since defeating Uali Kurzhev via heel hook for the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title in October 2022.

Kade Ruotolo targets MMA debut after Francisco Lo

Now that Kade Ruotolo has added more prestige to his name in his most recent submission over IBJJF No-Gi Pan champion Francisco Lo, he's turning his attention towards making his MMA debut.

Facing "tough guys" has often been a repeated request for the American superstar. Lately, he's been experiencing some success in that department regarding facing the world's top grapplers.

But will his supremacy extend into mixed martial arts?

"As I said before, that's always what motivates me," he began telling ONE Championship. "It's whoever wants to fight me, especially, when there's a bit of tension as someone comes at me with, 'I want Kade Ruotolo.' Then I'm like, let's get it. That's the one that I want."

