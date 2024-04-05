"I’ve watched him beat tough guys" - Kade Ruotolo says stopping tough Francisco Lo will be a huge feather in his cap

Kade Ruotolo knows he's in for a tough test when he welcomes Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Francisco Lo to ONE Championship.

Ruotolo currently reigns as the promotion's lightweight submission grappling world champion, but at ONE Fight Night 21, he'll leave his 26 pounds of gold in the back as he goes toe-to-toe with Lo in a 180-pound catchweight bout inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of their highly anticipated clash, Kade Ruotolo recognizes that Lo may not be the most well-known name in the game, but that doesn't mean a win over the Brazilian would mean anything less to the 21-year-old star.

“I know Francisco is a beast," Ruotolo said. "It’s not like he has the most amount of clout or whatever I get from beating him. It’s more of the sense that I’m gonna feel good after beating him because I know he’s a tough jiu-jitsu practitioner. I’ve watched him beat tough guys, and I like beating tough guys.”

Francisco Lo takes on BJJ's biggest name on martial arts' biggest stage at ONE Fight Night 21

Growing up in Manaus, Brazil, Francisco Lo dreamed of becoming a professional footballer. That all changed by the age of 10 when he discovered BJJ. Over the next 13 years, he would go on to become one of the country's most innovative grapplers.

Before signing on the dotted line with ONE Championship, Lo earned a lifetime's worth of accomplishments in 'the gentle art,' including first-place finishes at the 2023 IBJJF Pan Championships and American Nationals. He also topped the podium at the IBJJF Brazilian Nationals in 2022.

Under the guidance of respected BJJ instructor Cicero Costha, Francisco Lo earned his brown and black belts, the latter coming in May 2022.

Lo currently has an impressive 49 career wins to his credit with 28 of those victories coming by way of submission. Will he add win number 50 to his resume in The Land of Smiles?

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 21 live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.

