"He's a bit of a question mark" - Kade Ruotolo says Francisco Lo's unorthodox BJJ makes him a tricky test

For his return at ONE Fight Night 21, Kade Ruotolo is excited to take on a challenge that brings a few unknowns to the table.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion has proven time and time again that he is a master of breaking his opponents down over time. In his next bout, a catchweight where his title won't be on the line, he believes that Francisco Lo is a new style of matchup for him.

Kade and his brother Tye are known for their high pace and relentless chaining of submission attacks that can put their opponents into a defensive shell from the early goings.

Kade said in an interview on The Shintaro Higashi Show that Lo is an interesting puzzle to solve because he approaches the game from a similar outlook:

"Just win, you know. He's a bit of a question mark as far as his game goes, he's very, almost similar to me, in a sense where he's an opportunist, where he just kind of sends attacks from anywhere and just kind of makes it happen."

Watch the full interview below:

Kade Ruotolo will look to work his opponent out on the mats

The high pace style of Kade Ruotolo allows him to be an opportunist because during the contest, he can try a variety of approaches to see what sticks.

Whether that is going to be effective against another opponent that is looking to try and capitalize on individual moments will be the story of the matchup heading into April 5.

When they meet inside Lumpinee Stadium, it may be a question of who can read their opponent or react faster than the other and that could make for a very interesting contest.

We will find out whether Francisco Lo and his style can go up against the relentless pace and pressure of the Ruotolo brothers.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

