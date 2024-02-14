“Not totally aggressive” – Joshua Pacio taking a more cautious approach to Jarred Brooks rematch at ONE 166: Qatar 

Top-ranked strawweight contender Joshua Pacio does not plan to act like a bull in a china shop when he runs it back against Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar.

Instead, the former ONE strawweight MMA world champion plans on bringing a more calculated approach to guarantee an error-free performance against the divisional king inside the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

After enduring the bitter taste of defeat to 'The Monkey God' in December 2022, 'The Passion' went back to the drawing board to focus on improving his shortcomings.

Having aced his comeback fight against Mansur Malachiev in a three-round scrap at ONE Fight Night 15, the five-time divisional king returns with renewed vigor to right his mistakes of the past.

In an interview with GMA News Online, Joshua Pacio said that he will bring the fight to Brooks with a bit of caution:

"Of course [I will be aggressive] but not totally aggressive. It is going to be [smart aggression].”

Aggressive or not, the Filipino warrior has always brought his A-Game to the global stage of ONE Championship, evolving from an exciting talent to a top-caliber martial artist over nine years.

The Lions Nation MMA representative has taken out the best on the roster to own a respectable 20-4 resume with 16 knockouts and submissions.

His four defeats are evenly split between submissions and a pair of losses on the scorecards.

"He's in for a rude awakening" - Brooks warns Joshua Pacio ahead of ONE 166

Jarred Brooks believes Joshua Pacio will be in for a surprise when they collide on ONE Championship's debut card in Qatar.

Having produced an unbeatable run under the ONE spotlight so far, which includes a dominant display over Pacio, the Mash Fight Team star is prepared for any tricks Joshua Pacio has up his sleeves at ONE 166.

In an interview with Fightwave, ‘The Monkey God’ had this to say to the man who he swapped spots with at ONE 164 in December 2022.

He said:

“I've wanted to fight Pacio, I knew it was going to be Pacio at the end of the day, but I wanted to fight him like way before that, not a year and almost a half later.”

He added:

“But I've been patient, I've been mending all of my crafts and my skills and it's going to produce on March 1, I think that he's in for a rude awakening. I'm a 2.0 version of myself right now.”

ONE 166: Qatar will be available to watch via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check your local listing for more details.