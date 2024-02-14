WATCH: Joshua Pacio’s jaw-dropping one-shot knockout of rival Yosuke Saruta to reclaim strawweight MMA throne

Joshua Pacio will look to once again strap the ONE strawweight MMA world championship around his waist in his return to the Circle on March 1.

More than a year removed from his lackluster performance against reigning titleholder Jarred Brooks, Joshua Pacio will have another crack at ‘The Monkey God’ when the two strawweight superstars collide in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE 166 in Qatar. Pacio is riding a wave of momentum following an impressive showing against Mansur Malchiev in his last outing.

But before Brooks and ‘The Passion’ run it back inside Lusail Sports Arena, ONE Championship is looking back at Brooks’ sensational first-round knockout of Yosuke Saruta.

“Good night 💤 Will Joshua Pacio reclaim the ONE Strawweight MMA World Title in his rematch with Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar?”

Pacio has won five of his last six contests, the lone loss coming against Jarred Brooks.

Joshua Pacio ready to correct the mistakes from his first meeting with Jarred Brooks

In their first meeting, Joshua Pacio was unable to get his offense going throughout the 25-minute affair. Continuously stifled by the threat of Jarred Brooks’ stellar ground game, ‘The Passion’ is determined to stay more relaxed in the moment and fight the fight that will lead him back to ONE Championship gold.

“I was not relaxed, I was concentrated on throwing the power shots because I saw the damage. And I was eager to throw power shots. So, it really got in my head, to finish him. But that’s not how it was supposed to happen. I should have been more relaxed.”

Will ‘The Passion’ become a six-time ONE strawweight world champion, or will Jarred Brooks shut down Pacio’s offense again en route to his first successful title defense?

ONE 166: Qatar airs live on Friday, March 1, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.