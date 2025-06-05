  • home icon
  • “Nothing holding me back” - Johan Ghazali says he’s in tip-top physical and mental shape ahead of ONE Fight Night 32 return

“Nothing holding me back” - Johan Ghazali says he’s in tip-top physical and mental shape ahead of ONE Fight Night 32 return

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Jun 05, 2025 16:52 GMT
The last time we saw Johan Ghazali in the Circle, things didn’t go his way. But a lot has changed since then, starting with a full camp, no injuries, and a mindset that’s focused on one thing: getting the job done.

In a short video posted to Instagram, the Malaysian-American phenom looked relaxed but ready.

"What’s up, gang. Assalamualaikum everyone. As you all know, ‘Jojo’ is going to fight soon," he said. "Alhamdullilah, fight camp has been good. No injuries, no issues, no pain, nothing holding me back, everything has been going smoothly. To summarise it, there’s nothing that will disrupt my plans for this fight."
See his post below:

That kind of calm focus hasn’t always come easily for a fighter who burst onto the global scene with highlight-reel knockouts and a wave of attention.

But at just 18 years old, 'Jojo' is starting to grow into himself, showing what maturity in the fight game looks like.

“Just going out there to do my job” - Phenom Johan Ghazali admits massive hype comes with a ton of pressure

Of course there will be some pressure on Johan Ghazali, who will be fighting under the bright lights of the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Reflecting on the same, Ghazali said:

"The pressure is always there, fighting against top guys in ONE Championship. So, pressure is there–yes. But I don’t think there’s any real added pressure. Just going out there to do my job and hoping for it to be another good night."

But he’s done all the prep work, and now all that’s left is to step into the Circle, trust his training, and let the fight play out.

ONE Fight Night 32 takes place tomorrow at U.S. primetime. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

