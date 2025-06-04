“Just going out there to do my job” - Phenom Johan Ghazali admits massive hype comes with a ton of pressure

At just 18 years of age, Johan Ghazali has already become a household name in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

The Malaysian-American phenom has become one of the fastest rising stars in the home of martial arts, thanks to his natural charisma and prodigious fighting skills.

While Ghazali handles the fortune and fame quite well, he admits it also comes with the weight of expectations from fans who want to see him fulfill his true potential.

Speaking in a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive, 'Jojo' said he's always going to be under the microscope, especially since he's fighting the world's best on the global stage. He said:

"The pressure is always there, fighting against top guys in ONE Championship. So, pressure is there–yes. But I don’t think there’s any real added pressure. Just going out there to do my job and hoping for it to be another good night."

Johan Ghazali has backed up the hype so far, accumulating a 6-2 record in the stacked ONE flyweight Muay Thai division.

The Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muaythai representative will look to continue his mission to break into the top 5 this coming Friday at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob Vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video.

Ghazali will lock horns with Colombian-American slugger Diego Paez this Friday, June 6, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Johan Ghazali confident of victory after hard camp with Superbon

Johan Ghazali returned to Superbon Training Camp in preparation for his redemption tour at ONE Fight Night 32.

'Jojo' revealed he's gotten more comfortable with the gym atmosphere and has truly evolved under the tutelage of reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon. The 18-year-old phenom told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Compared to the last time, I’ll say I think Superbon and I have formed a better understanding in terms of training and how he can improve me. I can tell he’s going all out to ensure I get the win here."

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

