“We make history” - Young phenom Johan Ghazali hellbent on lighting Bangkok up in ONE Fight Night 32 duel vs Diego Paez

Johan Ghazali is determined to raise the Malaysian flag when he steps between the ropes for his next ONE Championship outing.

Ad

The Malaysian-American phenom will take on Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Ghazali counted down the days before he locks horns with Paez in arguably the most hallowed stadium in Muay Thai history.

Ghazali added that he wants to enthrall the Bangkok crowd while carrying his proud Malaysian identity. He posted:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Three days until we make history!!! This Saturday [Bangkok time], we are going to prove that Malaysia can do it."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Johan Ghazali is one of the brightest young stars in ONE Championship. His mix of brash charisma and powerful in-ring action catapulted him to an unprecedented rise in the cutthroat landscape of Muay Thai.

The 18-year-old had a blistering 5-0 start to his ONE Championship career, but he's reached a rough patch in his past three fights and went a subpar 1-2.

He suffered a unanimous decision loss in his previous match against fellow young star Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January this year.

Ad

Determined to recover from his defeat, Ghazali wants nothing more than to showcase his brand of violence against Paez in one of his most crucial matches yet.

ONE Fight Night 32, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali wants to repay Superbon's guidance at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali is heading into ONE Fight Night 32 with guidance from one of the greatest strikers in history.

Ad

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon served as Ghazali's chief mentor ahead of the card, and the teenage phenom is determined to repay the Thai megastar's guidance with his showing against Diego Paez.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ghazali said:

"I wanna say a lot is different, but there are some things that have changed since the last fight camp, and I know that Superbon really wants me to win because he’s been training me hard. So, yeah, I’m ready. I can fight tomorrow.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.