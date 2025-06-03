Johan Ghazali eager to repay Superbon’s trust with an emphatic win at ONE Fight Night 32: “He’s been training me hard”

Malaysian-American striking phenom Johan Ghazali knows just how lucky he is to have an amazing fighter like Superbon to take a keen interest in his budding career.

Ad

'Jojo' knows the only way to repay the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion's trust is to showcase everything he's learned and emerge victorious at ONE Fight Night 32.

This coming Friday, the 18-year-old wonder will return against the dangerous Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai war at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In pursuit of greatness, Ghazali made the choice to leave his comfort zone in Malaysia by packing his bags and setting up shop at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

It's the second straight camp that Johan Ghazali is spending under Superbon's watchful eye. While he fell short last time out against Johan Estupinan, the teenage fan-favorite is eager to atone himself with a bounce-back performance at ONE Fight Night 32.

'Jojo' shared in his pre-event interview with ONE Championship:

“I wanna say a lot is different, but there are some things that have changed since the last fight camp, and I know that Superbon really wants me to win because he’s been training me hard. So, yeah, I’m ready. I can fight tomorrow.”

Ad

Johan Ghazali won't change head-hunting style no matter what critics say

Some fans and pundits alike have been quite critical of Johan Ghazali after he went 1-2 in his last three bouts.

To be fair, the Malaysian-American striker fell short against top-notch foes, Johan Estupinan and Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat. Some even pointed out that it's his overly aggressive style that led to those setbacks.

Ad

Ad

The defiant Ghazali, however, insisted that he wouldn't abandon his ways, but would simply employ a smarter approach this time around. He told ONE:

"A little bit of both. A mix of the two. Man, I will always come for the knockout, I will never change that style. But what I will change is how I deliver the knockout".

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime on June 6, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.