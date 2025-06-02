“I will never change that style” - Johan Ghazali vows to stick to his fan-friendly gun-slinging ways

Teenage striking sensation Johan Ghazali says he will never change his ways and continue living and dying by the sword.

After a remarkable 5-0 start in the world's largest martial arts organization, 'Jojo' stumbled against top-notch competition, going 1-2 in his last three contests.

Following setbacks against the likes of Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Johan Estupinan, some pundits questioned whether Ghazali should revisit his aggressive style and opt for a more conservative approach.

The 18-year-old, though, has no plans of altering his gunslinging ways and promised to amp theaggression even more in his return at ONE Fight Night 32.

This Friday, June 6, the Malaysian-American will exchange heavy leather with Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai battle inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive, Ghazali said he made certain tweaks to make sure his knockout power would not go to waste:

"A little bit of both. A mix of the two. Man, I will always come for the knockout, I will never change that style. But what I will change is how I deliver the knockout".

Ghazali certainly has a lot to prove at ONE Fight Night 32. This could be a make-or-break scenario for the Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muaythai affiliate, who's hoping to break into the stacked division's top-five this year.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

Johan Ghazali wants to fight flyweight mainstays Denis Puric and Jacob Smith

Johan Ghazali knows he must notch big wins over some notable fighters in order to advance in the loaded 135-pound Muay Thai ranks.

'Jojo', who has never lacked confidence, believes he can hang with everyone in the division, including battle-tested veterans Denis Puric and Jacob Smith. Speaking to ONE, The 18-year-old phenom:

"I want to fight that old guy, Denis Puric. I’ve always been thinking of Denis Puric. I really want to fight him. And Jacob Smith, why not? I think these are the names I’d like to face in my coming fights. Also, these are the names I believe people want to see me fight."

