“I want to fight that old guy” - Rising star Johan Ghazali says veterans Denis Puric, Jacob Smith are still on his radar

Teenage striking phenom Johan Ghazali is out to make a name for himself in the stacked ONE flyweight Muay Thai rankings.

To land the big money fights that he seeks, the 18-year-old knows he must first prove himself against some of the mainstays of the 135-pound division.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, 'Jojo' bared his desire to trade heavy leather with grizzled veterans and former top 5 fighters Denis Puric and Jacob Smith. He said:

"I want to fight that old guy, Denis Puric. I’ve always been thinking of Denis Puric. I really want to fight him. And Jacob Smith, why not? I think these are the names I’d like to face in my coming fights. Also, these are the names I believe people want to see me fight."

It's not surprising that Johan Ghazali still wants the smoke against Denis Puric, considering these two had some heated war of words online.

The Malaysian-American phenom has called out 'The Bosnian Menace' on multiple occasions, while the 40-year-old clapped back that Ghazali must get a few more wins before challenging him.

Meanwhile, Smith is another intriguing match-up with Ghazali since the Brit is the last fighter to compete for the now-vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai throne.

Johan Ghazali guarantees a banger against Diego Paez

Before getting a crack at the two mainstays of the flyweight Muay Thai division, Johan Ghazali must first pass the test in front of him.

'Jojo' will duke it out with Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6 inside the storied grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with Goated Combat, Ghazali urged his fans not to blink or risk missing something spectacular.

"Last words. Tune in. Don't forget, watch Jojo vs. Diego Paez. Banger for sure. I can guarantee that. Let's go."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 32 free as it happens live in US Primetime

