“Who doesn’t want the bonus?” - Johan Ghazali eyes another emphatic KO when he takes on Diego Paez in Bangkok

Johan Ghazali is hellbent on securing another highlight reel knockout when he steps inside the ring in Bangkok.

The Malaysian-American phenom wants nothing more than to send Diego Paez to the shadow realm in their flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Goated Combat, Ghazali said he's determined to secure his sixth knockout win in ONE Championship and hopefully capture the coveted $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Johan Ghazali said:

"Absolutely [I want the knockout]. Who doesn't want the bonus? 50 G's."

Ghazali has a stellar 6-2 record in ONE Championship, with five knockout victories.

His last knockout win was at ONE 168: Denver when he overcame utter adversity against the onslaught that Josue Cruz unleashed on him in their Muay Thai matchup at Ball Arena.

Cruz was on fire in the first two minutes and 40 seconds of the fight, with the Mexican slugger forcing Ghazali to take the defensive with blinding combinations.

Ghazali, though, uncorked a mean left hook that crushed Cruz's jaw and spirit for the comeback KO right at the end of the round.

The stunning win also earned Ghazali his first $50,000 bag in his ONE Championship career.

The 18-year-old now looks to channel that earlier drive when he faces off against Paez in Muay Thai's most hallowed ground.

ONE Fight Night 32, like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali admits the pressure he's facing ahead of his ONE Fight Night 32 clash against Diego Paez

Johan Ghazali has always been confident with his skills, but he's still not immune to the pressures of ONE Championship's global stage.

In the same interview with Goated Combat, Ghazali said there's an undeniable pressure ahead of his matchup against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32.

He said:

"So, I wouldn't say that I'm underestimating Diego or whatever. Yeah, of course, the confidence is there. I want to win, but you know, I feel the pressure. So I guess I am a little more hungry."

Watch Ghazali's entire interview below:

