“He's coaching everyone” - Johan Ghazali lauds Superbon’s hands-on approach as a coach and mentor

Johan Ghazali has been working very closely with reigning featherweight kickboxing king Superbon in training camp ahead of his next fight. The 18-year-old gives Superbon his props as a hands-on coach and mentor.

Ghazali has joined Superbon Training Camp and has been upgrading his skills under the watchful guidance of the kickboxing icon himself. Speaking to Goated Combat in a recent interview, Ghazali talked about Superbon's direct impact on his training.

'Jojo' stated:

"Yeah. So, he's coaching everyone. He is. He's holding pads for me. Holding pads for everyone, actually. So, he's monitoring the whole fighter class and stuff. So, I would say more quality training, you know."

Johan Ghazali is set to face Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, June 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali says he's a much better fighter now because of Superbon: "Big improvement"

Johan Ghazali is excited to showcase his improved skills under Superbon's guidance when he steps into the ONE Championship ring at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video next month.

The 18-year-old sensation gave credit to the Thai kickboxing icon and told Goated Combat:

"Superbon has a way of teaching you and showing, and like actually showing you that it works. So, it's a lot better than it was. So, you can imagine it was better then, it's going to be even better. It's going to be a lot better now. So, big improvement."

