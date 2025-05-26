“I want the belt” - Rising star Johan Ghazali says his world title aspirations extend beyond Muay Thai

Johan Ghazali is chasing Muay Thai greatness, but the teenage sensation won't stop there. Ghazali has some pretty big plans as soon as he is done conquering 'the art of eight limbs,' and he has shared what some of those plans are in a recent interview with Goated Combat.

Ad

Ad

Trending

'Jojo' said:

"I will. So, my goal right now, short-term and long-term, is to be the best Muay Thai fighter I can possibly be. And by doing that, I need the belt. So, I want the belt, and if I can get the kickboxing, MMA, whatever I can get. So, I'm going to do it. And then when I'm done with it, I'm getting out and doing something."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Johan Ghazali in kickboxing and MMA? Fans will surely eat it up. 'Jojo' is set to return to face Colombian-American star Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai fight at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali ready to go for Diego Paez war at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video: "I'm just waiting for fight day"

The hard work is over, and all that's left is to climb into the ring, according to Johan Ghazali. Ghazali says he is ready to go for the Diego Paez skirmish at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video in just a couple of weeks.

Ad

He told Goated Combat:

"Fight camp's good. I've been here more than a month now, so I'm fit. I'm ready. You know, I'm just waiting for fight day, honestly."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Ghazali's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.