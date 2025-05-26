“I want the belt” - Rising star Johan Ghazali says his world title aspirations extend beyond Muay Thai

Johan Ghazali is chasing Muay Thai greatness, but the teenage sensation won't stop there. Ghazali has some pretty big plans as soon as he is done conquering 'the art of eight limbs,' and he has shared what some of those plans are in a recent interview with Goated Combat.
'Jojo' said:
"I will. So, my goal right now, short-term and long-term, is to be the best Muay Thai fighter I can possibly be. And by doing that, I need the belt. So, I want the belt, and if I can get the kickboxing, MMA, whatever I can get. So, I'm going to do it. And then when I'm done with it, I'm getting out and doing something."
Johan Ghazali in kickboxing and MMA? Fans will surely eat it up. 'Jojo' is set to return to face Colombian-American star Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai fight at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Johan Ghazali ready to go for Diego Paez war at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video: "I'm just waiting for fight day"
The hard work is over, and all that's left is to climb into the ring, according to Johan Ghazali. Ghazali says he is ready to go for the Diego Paez skirmish at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video in just a couple of weeks.
He told Goated Combat:
"Fight camp's good. I've been here more than a month now, so I'm fit. I'm ready. You know, I'm just waiting for fight day, honestly."
