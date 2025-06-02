“Cannot wait for this chance” - Johan Ghazali pumped and ready to get back on win column against Diego Paez

Johan Ghazali is ecstatic about the bounce-back opportunity in his next fight. In January, the teenage striking wizard was matched up against fellow flyweight Muay Thai prospect Johan Estupinan. The young ONE Championship phenoms battled for three rounds at ONE 170 before Estupinan won by unanimous decision.

Ghazali, aged 18, has suffered two losses in his last three fights. He started his ONE tenure with five consecutive wins, including four by knockout.

On June 6, 'Jojo' plans to return to the win column when he faces Diego Paez (0-1 in ONE) at ONE Fight Night 32. While speaking to Sportskeeda, Johan Ghazali had this to say about his upcoming flyweight Muay Thai bout against Paez:

"It’s been good. Despite being weeks out, I can tell you, I’m ready even if we fight tomorrow. I’m fit. Ready to go. Cannot wait for this chance."

ONE Fight Night 32 goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Next Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

'Jojo's' last opponent, Johan Estupinan, will also fight at ONE Fight Night 32 against Japanese striker Taiki Naito.

Johan Ghazali named several potential opponents after Diego Paez

Johan Ghazali has massive expectations of being the future of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division. The 18-year-old is booked to fight Diego Paez next week, but that hasn't stopped him from looking at other potential opponents moving forward.

During an interview with ONE, 'Jojo' had this to say about wanting to fight flyweight contenders Denis Puric and Jacob Smith:

"I want to fight that old guy, Denis Puric. I’ve always been thinking of Denis Puric. I really want to fight him. And Jacob Smith, why not? I think these are the names I’d like to face in my coming fights. Also, these are the names I believe people want to see me fight."

Johan Ghazali must remain focused on his upcoming fight against Diego Paez. The 31-year-old Colombian striker is eager for a win after narrowly losing his ONE Championship debut in February by split decision against Sean Climaco.

