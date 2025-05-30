“I have the edge” - Johan Ghazali certain his KO power and IQ will be too much for Diego Paez to overcome

Teen phenom Johan Ghazali believes a couple of key facets go in his favor in his scheduled fight next week. He said he is not going to hesitate to bank on them to come up with a convincing victory.

'Jojo' is featured in a flyweight Muay Thai battle against Colombian-American fighter Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video on June 6. It is part of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Ghazali shared how he is approaching his upcoming match and how determined he is to emerge victorious.

The 18-year-old Rentap Muaythai Gym/Superbon Training Camp affiliate said:

"I think this fight will be won based on my knockout power and my ability to stay away from his attacks. Fight-IQ wise, or knockout, I know I have the edge in these areas against him."

Johan Ghazali is out to get a bounce-back win at ONE Fight Night 32 after losing in his previous fight in January to fellow rising star Johan Estupinan of Colombia by decision.

Paez, for his part, is looking to notch his first victory in ONE Championship after narrowly losing by split decision in his promotional debut in February to Filipino-American fighter Sean Climaco.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali to showcase newly acquired skills at ONE Fight Night 32

Apart from the inherent qualities he has as a martial artist, Johan Ghazali wants to showcase the newly acquired techniques he has learned from Thai superstar Superbon in his scheduled match at ONE Fight Night 32.

The Malaysian-American fighter has been training at the Superbon Training Camp for some time now and has been high on the results.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Ghazali said he will continue to employ the improvements in his game against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32. He said:

"So yeah [for this fight], I'll just showcase what he's (Superbon) been teaching me and [if] the knockout comes, it comes. But if not, I'm gonna be showcasing my new skills."

