  • “He comes to fight” - Johan Ghazali thrilled to duel fellow headhunter Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified May 13, 2025 08:21 GMT
Johan Ghazali and Diego Paez - Photo by ONE Championship
Johan Ghazali and Diego Paez - Photo by ONE Championship

18-year-old ONE Championship Muay Thai sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali of Malaysia now has another fight booked and is close to making his return to the world's largest martial arts organization.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym representative is set to return early next month at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video, to face dangerous Colombian-American star Diego Paez.

One of the hottest prospects in ONE today, Ghazali is looking to bounce back from a January loss to 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan, and he believes Paez will give him the fiery clash of styles he desires.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Ghazali talked about Paez and why he's excited to face the Colombian-American.

'Jojo' said:

"Yeah, he comes to fight. He’s experienced, obviously, I don’t know how old he is."

Needless to say, fans eagerly await the Malaysian teenager's return to action, and Ghazali is looking to deliver. The 18-year-old needs to win this next fight to continue his rise in the division.

Fans won't have to wait long to see 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali back in action.

Johan Ghazali returns to take on Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video

Malaysian rising Muay Thai star 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali will make his way back to the ONE Championship ring to take on Colombian-American Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6.

The event emanates from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, that weekend, and fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

